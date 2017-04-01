Remember that awkward moment in the last meeting when someone said something you‘d never heard before?
No need to worry about that anymore!
3G
3G or third generation: the name for the enhanced data communication services that allow video calling and rich media on mobile phones. The birth of the technology led to the setting up of mobile operator 3 in the UK.
5Ws
Why, What, Where, Who, When: the 5ws of any content strategy, in fact, for any strategy design. Why are you doing the specific marketing action (e.g. content marketing). Who are you trying to reach / who is the target audience. What you need to achieve e.g. what you want your target to do. Where will you find your audience / what are the touchpoints. When should you do your moves (e.g. promote the content).
AB Marketing
Account-Based Marketing: It’s the practice of serving display advertising only to specified titles at the target accounts you designate. For example, if you’re marketing a new type of food packaging to General Mills, you might target multiple levels of responsibility, such as Senior Product Manager, Senior Product Marketer, VP of Product Marketing. Only people who work at General Mills and have these titles would be shown your ads.
Above Competition Pricing
A competitive pricing method in which initial price is set at levels intended to be above competitors’ prices.
Above the Fold
This concept is all about where content is placed on your webpage. Rule of thumb: Visitors should not have to scroll down the page or search to discover what you want them to do once they’ve landed on your page. That’s because what you want them to do should be … above the fold.
Account Management
A sub-category of the order getter sales classification in which salespeople are responsible for all aspects of building customer relationships from initial sale through to follow-up account servicing.
ACR
Automatic Content Recognition: refers to the ability of a client application (typically a smartphone or media tablet app) to identify a content element within its proximity _ audio, video or digital image _ based on sampling a portion of the audio or video (or image), processing the sample and comparing it with a source service that identifies content by its unique characteristics such as audio or video fingerprints or watermarks.
Administrative Channel Arrangement
A type of dependent channel arrangement where a single channel member, such as a leading brand manufacturer or large retailer, has achieved a significant power position and dominates the decisions that occur within the channel.
Advertorial
This is a style of advertising, which looks like an independent article offering some kind of useful information. In magazines, these will take on a similar form to the regular articles, but will usually have “promotion” or “advertisement” in small type somewhere on the page. An example of this might be an online article about “10 ways to check for damp in your home” written by a company that provides damp proofing and offers their service at the end of the article.
Advocacy Advertising
A type of advertising intended to influence a target audience on some matter, such as political or social issue, that also impacts the marketing organization.
